Reviewing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Century Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -107.25% Century Therapeutics -2,782.34% -43.88% -27.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Century Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 94.51%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 513.47%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $1.53 million 139.28 -$23.71 million ($1.01) -7.94 Century Therapeutics $5.20 million 31.14 -$130.93 million ($2.17) -1.25

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Century Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD22 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-107, an iPSC-derived Nectin-4 CAR gamma delta T-cell therapy product candidate; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

