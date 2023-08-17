Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 75,210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,210 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $52,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
