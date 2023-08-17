Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 240,882 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $75,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

QUAL stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.61. 982,207 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.