Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 21,662 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 1,302,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,507. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.