Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 154,882 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 528,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,882 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after purchasing an additional 782,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,016,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,444,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 493,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,923,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF remained flat at $27.83 during trading on Thursday. 147,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,091. The company has a market cap of $710.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

