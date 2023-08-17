Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,993 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 650,657 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day moving average is $141.38. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.