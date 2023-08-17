Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $9.26 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,641. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

