Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,202 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.84% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $33,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.74. 197,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,229. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.56.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

