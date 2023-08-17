Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,134 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

Boeing stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,762,464. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

