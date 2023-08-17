Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 840,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 482,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,977. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.