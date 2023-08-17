Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,224 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 3.0 %

PANW traded down $6.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,968,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 333.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.77.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

