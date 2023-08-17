Rench Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29,994.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 101,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.08.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

AJG stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.12. The company had a trading volume of 238,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $227.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

