Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,357 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 21,125,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,635,211. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

