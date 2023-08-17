Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 544,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.