Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.08

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.08 ($40.30) and traded as high as €37.94 ($41.23). Renault shares last traded at €37.50 ($40.76), with a volume of 533,735 shares trading hands.
Renault Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is €37.50 and its 200 day moving average is €37.08.
Renault Company Profile
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
