Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

RS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.11. 159,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,691. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $295.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

