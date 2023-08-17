Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC cut its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,452 shares during the period. Redfin comprises about 2.2% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Redfin by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 2,052,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

