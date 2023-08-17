ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $705.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00258859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003453 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

