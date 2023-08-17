Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.68

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.68 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 81.38 ($1.03). Record shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 74,566 shares changing hands.
Record Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.66. The stock has a market cap of £166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Record Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Record
Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.
