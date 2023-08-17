Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.68

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.68 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 81.38 ($1.03). Record shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.04), with a volume of 74,566 shares changing hands.

Record Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.66. The stock has a market cap of £166.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,370.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Record

In other news, insider Steve Cullen acquired 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £25,263.36 ($32,047.90). Insiders own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.