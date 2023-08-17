Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Up 3.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.70 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96). 773,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 920,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.35 ($0.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.19 million, a P/E ratio of 427.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

