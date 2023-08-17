Raymond James Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.04. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$130.33 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

