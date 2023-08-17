RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 0.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $736.35 and last traded at $736.35. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.57.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $714.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.10.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
