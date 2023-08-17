RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of RDNT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 614,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. RadNet has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

