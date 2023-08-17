Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $35.36 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $2.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

