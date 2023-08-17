R.E.A. (LON:RE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.64

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.64 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.67). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 3,359 shares.

R.E.A. Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.56 million, a PE ratio of 181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14.

About R.E.A.

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. It operates through two segments, the Cultivation of Oil Palms, and Stone and Coal Interests. The company also produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 64,522 hectares.

