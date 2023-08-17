Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $241.61 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00008142 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.32 or 0.06291832 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00028146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

