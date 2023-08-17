Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.14. 1,936,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

