Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000. American Express makes up 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,435,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $236,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,702 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.84. The stock had a trading volume of 663,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

