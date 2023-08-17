Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Bank of America increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$8.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

