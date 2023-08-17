PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of PVH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. The company had a trading volume of 294,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

