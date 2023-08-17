Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.96. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 64,803 shares traded.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Transactions at Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

In other Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust news, COO Aaron M. Cooper purchased 7,443 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $74,951.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $74,951.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,951.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Aaron M. Cooper bought 12,702 shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $130,703.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,160 shares in the company, valued at $351,506.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,246 shares of company stock worth $206,652. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

