Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.96. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 64,803 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
