Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Down 0.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.13. 231,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 402,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC raised Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Prosus Stock Down 2.5 %

About Prosus

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

