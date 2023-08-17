Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,352 shares during the period. Royal Gold comprises 1.1% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,067. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

