Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 3.3% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.77. 995,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,589. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

