President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.97) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.90). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 16,138 shares.
President Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 156.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155.
About President Energy
President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.
