Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRBZF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Premium Brands Company Profile

PRBZF stock remained flat at $80.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.32. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

