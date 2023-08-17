Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Premier Gold Mines Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.
Premier Gold Mines Company Profile
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Gold Mines
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Is It Time To Nibble On Brinker International Stock?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.