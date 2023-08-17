PPM America Inc. IL Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of PPM America Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

LQD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 22,063,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,357,398. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $113.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.