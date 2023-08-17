PPM America Inc. IL Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

PPM America Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of PPM America Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
LQD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.46. 22,063,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,357,398. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $113.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.
About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
