Piper Sandler Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $220.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

