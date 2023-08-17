Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 88,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,181. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.80 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

