Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $74.23

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 74.23 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 66.60 ($0.84). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 68.30 ($0.87), with a volume of 746,516 shares changing hands.

Picton Property Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £371.83 million, a P/E ratio of -428.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £761 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 June 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

