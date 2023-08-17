Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 115,322 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,322 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.18% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $71,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

XENE opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

