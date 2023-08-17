Pictet Asset Management SA Has $91.66 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,385 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock worth $91,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1,373.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,638,000 after purchasing an additional 144,371 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,500,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $672.24 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $706.66 and a 200-day moving average of $686.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

