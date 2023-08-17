Pictet Asset Management SA Has $131.54 Million Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,491,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.54% of Trip.com Group worth $131,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after buying an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,556,000 after purchasing an additional 549,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

