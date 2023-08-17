Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,460 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $88,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

