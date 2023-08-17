Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.84% of TransUnion worth $100,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in TransUnion by 339.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $2,725,935. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $79.12 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

