Phio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 2,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,344. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 193,349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.