Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

PRGO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.36. 1,966,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.80. Perrigo has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $41.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,636.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, with a total value of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $80,016,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,075,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

