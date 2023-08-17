PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420,510 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of PepsiCo worth $865,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.22. 897,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

