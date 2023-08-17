Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares in the company, valued at $978,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,989 shares of company stock worth $58,347. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.